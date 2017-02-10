UN Observes Palestinian Solidarity Day

New York, Dec. 1 : As the United Nations observed the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, with Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Monday called upon the international community to renew its commitment to work for a "reinvigorated peace process" in the Middle East. "Today, throughout the world, people hope that a new chance for peace may be around the corner," said Annan in remarks to a meeting of the U.N.'s Palestinians Rights Committee.

