UN Observes Palestinian Solidarity Day

UN Observes Palestinian Solidarity Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: INDOlink

New York, Dec. 1 : As the United Nations observed the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, with Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Monday called upon the international community to renew its commitment to work for a "reinvigorated peace process" in the Middle East. "Today, throughout the world, people hope that a new chance for peace may be around the corner," said Annan in remarks to a meeting of the U.N.'s Palestinians Rights Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at INDOlink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr VotePharrts 1,103
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bob 10
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb 3 o see the light 85
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Jan 26 Anonymous 2
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... Jan 25 payola 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC