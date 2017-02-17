Trump charts new Mideast course in Is...

Trump charts new Mideast course in Israel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Charting a striking new course for the Middle East, President Donald Trump on Wednesday withheld clear support for an independent Palestine and declared he could endorse a one-nation solution to the long and deep dispute between Palestinians and Israel. The American president, signaling a new era of comity between the U.S. and Israel after rocky relations under President Barack Obama, said he was more interested in an agreement that leads to peace than in any particular path to get there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Sat Justice For Lauren 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri WetPhartzs 1,118
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bob 10
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb 3 o see the light 79
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC