Trump charts new Mideast course in Israel
Charting a striking new course for the Middle East, President Donald Trump on Wednesday withheld clear support for an independent Palestine and declared he could endorse a one-nation solution to the long and deep dispute between Palestinians and Israel. The American president, signaling a new era of comity between the U.S. and Israel after rocky relations under President Barack Obama, said he was more interested in an agreement that leads to peace than in any particular path to get there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Sat
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb 8
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bob
|10
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Feb 3
|o see the light
|79
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC