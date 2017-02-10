Texas should challenge the movement to boycott Israel

The pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement has been seeking to discredit and reverse Israeli policies with respect to the Palestinian Territories since 2005 by promoting an international boycott of Israeli products, divestment from Israeli companies, and exclusion of artists and academics from the Jewish state, among other things. But state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, and state Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, have introduced legislation - Senate Bill 134 and House Bill 89 - that would prohibit state government support for or investment in companies that boycott Israel.

