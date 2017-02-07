Rose Leads Day Two of FLW Tour on Lak...

Rose Leads Day Two of FLW Tour on Lake Guntersville

General Tire pro Mark Rose of West Memphis, AR, caught a 5-bass limit weighing 20 lbs, 4 ozs to capture the lead after day 2. General Tire pro Mark Rose of West Memphis, Arkansas, caught a five-bass limit weighing 20 pounds, 4 ounces Friday to capture the lead after day two of the FLW Tour at Lake Guntersville presented by Lowrance with a two-day catch of 10 bass totaling 42-8. Rose will bring a 3-pound lead into day two of the four-day season-opening event that features 165 of the top bass-fishing anglers in the world competing for a top cash award of up to $125,000.

