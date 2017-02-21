Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Dallas freeway
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday Dallas Police responded to the call on the southbound lanes of S. M. Wright Freeway. Minneapolis police are looking for the two men captured on taxi surveillance video robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint in February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|19 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|20 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|5
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb 8
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bob
|10
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC