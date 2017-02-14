Palestinians call US decision to bloc...

Palestinians call US decision to block appointment of UN envoy 'blatant discrimination'

Saturday Feb 11

U.S. President Donald Trump and Haley have criticized the United Nations for adopting a resolution in December that demanded an end to Israeli settlement building. The Palestinians condemned as "blatant discrimination" Saturday Washington's decision to block the appointment of their former prime minister Salam Fayyad as U.N. peace envoy to Libya.

