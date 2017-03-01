Palestinian protesters throw shoes at...

Palestinian protesters throw shoes at Trump picture

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Palestinians throw shoes at a poster of US President Donald Trump during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron Friday, Feb.24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr stalk this 121,926
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Tue deport all Collab... 7
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Feb 22 zionism is racism 32
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb 18 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bob 10
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC