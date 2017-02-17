Palestine Fire Department seeking ent...

Palestine Fire Department seeking entry-level firefighters

1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The City of Palestine will hold examinations for entry-level officers for the Palestine Fire Department at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Palestine Police Department Training Room inside the Palestine Mall, 2000 S. Loop 256, Suite 38. The test will start at 9 a.m. and applicants will need a photo ID to sit for the exam. Applicants who are late to the exam will not be admitted.

