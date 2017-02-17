Mystics of Time Krewe let the good times roll at annual Palestine Mardi Gras parade
The Mystics of Time Mardi Gras Krewe prepares for Palestine's eighth annual Mardi Gras parade in Palestine, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Hundreds of people lined the streets to catch beads and watch floats, decorated cars and firetrucks drive along the parade route.
