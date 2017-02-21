Ex-officials: Israeli leader spurned ...

Ex-officials: Israeli leader spurned secret peace offer

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Israel's prime minister turned down a regional peace initiative last year that was brokered by then-American Secretary of State John Kerry, former U.S. officials confirmed Sunday, in apparent contradiction to his stated goal of involving regional Arab powers in resolving Israel's conflict with the Palestinians. Netanyahu took part in a secret summit that Kerry organized in the southern Jordanian port city of Aqaba last February and included Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

