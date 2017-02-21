Ex-officials: Israeli leader spurned secret peace offer
Israel's prime minister turned down a regional peace initiative last year that was brokered by then-American Secretary of State John Kerry, former U.S. officials confirmed Sunday, in apparent contradiction to his stated goal of involving regional Arab powers in resolving Israel's conflict with the Palestinians. Netanyahu took part in a secret summit that Kerry organized in the southern Jordanian port city of Aqaba last February and included Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|7 hr
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|zionism is racism
|6
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|zionism is racism
|32
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb 8
|From Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC