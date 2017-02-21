Dublin protesters prevent speech by I...

Dublin protesters prevent speech by Israeli ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Valley Morning Star

A student society at Trinity College Dublin has canceled a speech by Israel's ambassador to Ireland after a group of students chanting pro-Palestinian slogans rallied outside the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Wed israel is Sodom 3
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed zionism is racism 6
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Wed zionism is racism 32
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb 18 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC