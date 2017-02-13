There are on the Dallas Morning News story from Monday Feb 13, titled Continue reading Israel's latest land grab. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:

"If you do something for long enough, the world will accept it," Daniel Reisner concluded in 2009, after a decade serving as head of the Israel Defense Force's international law department. "An action that is forbidden today becomes permissible if executed by enough countries."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.