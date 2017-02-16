Continue reading Campus watchdog grou...

Continue reading Campus watchdog group accuses UT-Arlington student activists of anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A furtive watchdog website has published a report citing anti-Semitic comments by students at the University of Texas-Arlington as part of its ongoing scrutiny of such statements nationwide, particularly on college campuses. The report from Canary Mission said 24 current and recent UTA students, in social-media posts dating to 2012, had made remarks supporting Hitler and/or the Holocaust, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany or supporting violence against Jews or their supporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Soiled pharts 1,120
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Sat Justice For Lauren 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bob 10
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb 3 o see the light 79
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC