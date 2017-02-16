Continue reading Campus watchdog group accuses UT-Arlington student activists of anti-Semitism

A furtive watchdog website has published a report citing anti-Semitic comments by students at the University of Texas-Arlington as part of its ongoing scrutiny of such statements nationwide, particularly on college campuses. The report from Canary Mission said 24 current and recent UTA students, in social-media posts dating to 2012, had made remarks supporting Hitler and/or the Holocaust, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany or supporting violence against Jews or their supporters.

