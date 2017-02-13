Catholic Diocese of Tyler to celebrate 30 years of serving East Texans
The Diocese of Tyler will celebrate its 30th anniversary this month, an occasion to be marked with joy over the growth and optimism about the future. Missionary priests were the first people to serve Tyler's Catholic community starting in 1878, when they rode on horseback from Palestine and Nacogdoches to Tyler to celebrate Mass.
