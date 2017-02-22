Arlington preschool teacher fired over 'Kill some Jews' tweet, other anti-Semitic posts
An Arlington preschool teacher has been fired over a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media, including a tweet that said "kill some Jews." Nancy Salem, who was fired from The Children's Courtyard, also retweeted: "How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough!" Tweets by Salem and other University of Texas at Arlington students were made public after watchdog group Canary Mission reported that 24 current and former students had made anti-Semitic comments online.
