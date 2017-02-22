Arlington preschool teacher fired ove...

Arlington preschool teacher fired over 'Kill some Jews' tweet, other anti-Semitic posts

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

An Arlington preschool teacher has been fired over a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media, including a tweet that said "kill some Jews." Nancy Salem, who was fired from The Children's Courtyard, also retweeted: "How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough!" Tweets by Salem and other University of Texas at Arlington students were made public after watchdog group Canary Mission reported that 24 current and former students had made anti-Semitic comments online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 3 hr israel is Sodom 3
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 3 hr zionism is racism 6
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) 3 hr zionism is racism 32
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb 18 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC