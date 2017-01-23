US sent $221 million to Palestinians ...

US sent $221 million to Palestinians in Obama's last hours

In this Jan. 15, 2017 file-pool photo, Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with the media in Paris. Defying Republican opposition, officials say the Obama administration in its waning hours quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking.

