Trial of alleged Anderson County campsite murderer to be moved
Anderson County Court Officials say the trial for alleged campsite mass murderer William Hudson will soon have a new location. Hudson's defense had initially requested a change of venue from Palestine to elsewhere and Monday court officials say the defense presented an agreed order for a change of venue.
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|53 min
|mexicanpussy
|1,060
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 hr
|spud
|12
|State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P...
|3 hr
|lolol
|2
|Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving...
|4 hr
|Advents
|1
|Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em...
|Jan 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest...
|Jan 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
