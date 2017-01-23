Trial of alleged Anderson County camp...

Trial of alleged Anderson County campsite murderer to be moved

Anderson County Court Officials say the trial for alleged campsite mass murderer William Hudson will soon have a new location. Hudson's defense had initially requested a change of venue from Palestine to elsewhere and Monday court officials say the defense presented an agreed order for a change of venue.

