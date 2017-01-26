The Trump administration has frozen O...

The Trump administration has frozen Obama's quiet attempt to send $221 million to Palestine

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The State Department is reviewing a last-minute decision by former Secretary of State John Kerry to send $221 million dollars to the Palestinians late last week over the objections of congressional Republicans. The department said Tuesday it would look at the payment, one of the Obama administration's final acts in office, and might make adjustments to ensure it comports with the Trump administration's priorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 4 hr Retribution 78
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr Babez9776 121,923
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) 17 hr knowsrightfromwrong 2
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... Wed payola 3
News State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P... Tue lolol 2
News Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving... Tue Advents 1
News Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em... Jan 14 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC