The Trump administration has frozen Obama's quiet attempt to send $221 million to Palestine
The State Department is reviewing a last-minute decision by former Secretary of State John Kerry to send $221 million dollars to the Palestinians late last week over the objections of congressional Republicans. The department said Tuesday it would look at the payment, one of the Obama administration's final acts in office, and might make adjustments to ensure it comports with the Trump administration's priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|78
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|Babez9776
|121,923
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|knowsrightfromwrong
|2
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|Wed
|payola
|3
|State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P...
|Tue
|lolol
|2
|Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
|Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em...
|Jan 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC