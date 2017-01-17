The Mosaic Rooms exhibits works by shortlisted artists for the Young Artists of the Year Award
Showcasing the best of emerging contemporary art from Palestine, The Mosaic Rooms present five new works and one special performance by selected artists shortlisted for the A.M. Qattan Foundation's prestigious Young Artist of the Year 2016. The artists were challenged to break loose from familiar representations of art created in the Palestinian context, and to explore the notion of repetition and pattern to develop fresh approaches.
