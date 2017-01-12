Students identified as vandals behind...

Students identified as vandals behind pro-Trump graffiti on Rice campus

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Chron

Vandals spray painted and marked up several items at Rice University in Houston. The school says it has identified the students responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em... 13 hr Jeff Brightone 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr Observer 1,027
News FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 12 Petesake 121,921
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC