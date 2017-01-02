Ron Paul: Good News In Syria
As the U.S. mainstream media obsessed last week about Russia's supposed "hacking" of the U.S. elections and President Barack Obama 's final round of Russia sanctions in response, something very important was taking place under the media radar. As a result of a meeting between foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey last month, a ceasefire in Syria has been worked out and is being implemented.
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
|Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|watchin
|30
