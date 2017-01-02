Ron Paul: Good News In Syria

As the U.S. mainstream media obsessed last week about Russia's supposed "hacking" of the U.S. elections and President Barack Obama 's final round of Russia sanctions in response, something very important was taking place under the media radar. As a result of a meeting between foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey last month, a ceasefire in Syria has been worked out and is being implemented.

