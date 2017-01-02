Ron Paul: Good News In Syria

Ron Paul: Good News In Syria

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FITSNews

As the U.S. mainstream media obsessed last week about Russia's supposed "hacking" of the U.S. elections and President Barack Obama 's final round of Russia sanctions in response, something very important was taking place under the media radar. As a result of a meeting between foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey last month, a ceasefire in Syria has been worked out and is being implemented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
News Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13) Mar '16 watchin 30
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC