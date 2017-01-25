Republicans Plot Retaliation to Kerry's 'Closing Act of ... Lawlessness'
Congressional leaders are moving to respond to a last-minute transfer of millions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority by the Obama administration with a range of measures, including a possible total freeze of funds to the PA, according to senators and other sources who spoke to THE WEEKLY STANDARD. Congressional leaders are moving to respond to a last-minute transfer of millions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority by the Obama administration with a range of measures, including a possible total freeze of funds to the PA, according to senators and other sources who spoke to THE WEEKLY STANDARD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|6 min
|okiady
|2
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|5 hr
|berklee
|26
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P...
|Tue
|lolol
|2
|Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
|Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em...
|Jan 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest...
|Jan 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC