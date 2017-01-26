Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-minute $221 million payout
There are 3 comments on the The Times of Israel story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-minute $221 million payout. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:
Avi Issacharoff, The Times of Israel's Middle East analyst, fills the same role for Walla, the leading portal in Israel. He is also a guest commentator on many different radio shows and current affairs programs on television.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,983
NYC
|
#1 Wednesday Jan 25
Obama proved to be the behind the scenes the financier of the murderous Mozlem Brother terrorists martyrs of Hamas and Fatah and paying their families a monthly payment for their suicide bomber and awarding them for killing innocent Jewish children, women and men. For eight years Obama paid families of Hamas suicide bombers that kill Jews in his attempt to show his sympathy with the Jihad against Israel and the Jihadist killers of innocent Jews, but Donald trump will stop the American taxpayer money going to families of the killers of Jews. The idea that Israel will give away Jerusalem and the biblical Jewish cites while uprooting 600,000 Jews only to give them to ISIS and Hamas terrorists disguised as Palestinians only for making peace while the charter of Hamas and ISIS call for the destruction of Israel and converting Israel to ISIS-Hamas caliphate with its center in Jerusalem does not make any sense for the next 1000 years. The UN with Obama and Hillary and the Democratic )party supported the UN resolution that make more than half of Israel area today illegal and making Israel illegitimate country that steals land from the Palestinian terrorists that never owned the land. Donald Trump is doing exactly what he promised to the American people and he makes American people prouder in our great country day in and day out. Unlike previous presidents of America including W. Bush and Bill Clinton who vowed in vain to move US Embassy to Jerusalem, Donald Trump promised to do just that time and again and it is nothing more than the Ambassador live in 100% Jewish populated West Jerusalem and his house become the Embassy from where Ambassador conduct his business until other Embassy is built.. Israel will never have any peace with the ISIS-Hamas terrorists that are called Palestinians who never owned Jerusalem and never were a people in 3000 years of history. The new president Donald Trump will soon recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel based on the biblical and history of the Jewish people in Jerusalem since the Kingdom of David and Kingdom of Solomon his son who built Jewish Temple in Jerusalem nearly 3000 years ago in the Jewish Kingdom when there were zero Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists in Jerusalem The Mozlem Brother profit Mohamad was born in Saudi Arabia 1600 years after the Jewish Temple was established in Jerusalem and he never visited Jerusalem and the Qurum never mention the name of the city Jerusalem. The Mosque al Aqza was built 1400 years ago over the ruins of the Jewish Temple as effort to erase history of Jews in Jerusalem. Nevertheless, American Congress recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and so is Donald Trump and US Embassy will move to Jerusalem. UN will not be able to take Jerusalem from the Jews and it will be ousted from US as organization of Jihadist Mozlem Brothers terrorist regimes and their supporters and will not get any financial support for its anti-Semitic attacks on Israel. There will never be peace unless Jordan will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump will oppose the UN attempt to cleanse Jerusalem from Jews and build Caliphate of ISIS and Halas terrorists over its ruins.
|
#2 Wednesday Jan 25
Just as President Trump clearly stated. Jerusalem is the ETERNAL capital of god's chosen people. That is the jewish people. What god promised will be forever.I pray for the peace.of jerusalem. What God promised no man can take away.
|
#3 Wednesday Jan 25
good, need the 200 million to pay for muzzies welfare and food stamps obama stuffed into the country. keep the money here.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 min
|LamaPharts
|1,073
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|21 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Fri
|berklee
|77
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Thu
|knowsrightfromwrong
|2
|State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to P...
|Jan 24
|lolol
|2
|Obama sent Palestine $221M hours before leaving...
|Jan 24
|Advents
|1
|Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em...
|Jan 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC