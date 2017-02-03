Palestine Fire Department welcomes new engine to city
PALESTINE, Texas The Palestine Fire Department inducted a new member to its firefighting family recently, a member to hopefully be with the department for a long time.A new Pierce fire engine rolled into Palestine on January 16. After a short induction ceremony by the on-hand crew, firefighters went to the task of outfitting the engine with the necessary equipment. The engine will be stationed at Station 3 behind Palestine High School and will go into full service soon after training and orientation.
