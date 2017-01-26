Obama's Midnight Money Transfer: $221...

Obama's Midnight Money Transfer: $221 Million to Palestinians

After eight years of Obama purposefully undermining traditional American society, many citizens are relieved to see him jet off to a life of golf and Democrat politics. But he has left behind some rather pointed reminders of his likes and dislikes, in particular that he admires Muslims and disrespects Americans and Christians .

