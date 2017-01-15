Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview
Our Pet of the Week is Flip from Texas Humane Heroes.He's a 3 year hold Dachshund mix. Flip is a super friendly guy that do well in a wide At what age do you start giving your kids chores? Do you pay them for chores around the house? Do you pay them with money with letting the FILE - In this July 21,2016 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em...
|Jan 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest...
|Jan 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC