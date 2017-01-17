Last Lake Waco triple murder defendan...

Last Lake Waco triple murder defendant dies in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Anthony Melendez talks about the Lake Waco murders during an interview from prison in 2013. The last of the four defendants in the Lake Waco murder case to survive, Melendez died Friday in a prison hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Observer 1,045
News Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
News FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest... Jan 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 12 Petesake 121,921
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC