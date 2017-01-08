Jerusalem terror attack, Florida airp...

Jerusalem terror attack, Florida airport shooting, Dallas County Jail murder: Your weekend digest

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The brutal killing of a 56-year-old man in the Dallas County Jail has prompted an investigation from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Javier Leal was punched and stomped to death by his cellmate on New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 4 Brian_G 121,911
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
News Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13) Mar '16 watchin 30
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,096

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC