Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank raid: military
Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who the military said tried to attack them with a knife during a raid on Tuesday to detain suspected militants in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 32-year-old Mohammad Al-Salahe was "executed in cold blood" by soldiers in the courtyard of his home, in front of his mother.
