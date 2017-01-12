Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Pa...

Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank raid: military

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Reuters

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who the military said tried to attack them with a knife during a raid on Tuesday to detain suspected militants in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 32-year-old Mohammad Al-Salahe was "executed in cold blood" by soldiers in the courtyard of his home, in front of his mother.

