Thursday Jan 12

'I want to apologize to Ted for saying he should be killed on the senate floor': Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appear for a joint interview Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appeared for a Thursday interview on MSNBC to argue for the US to defund the United Nations over its decision to condemn Israel for continuing to build settlements in the West Bank. The two acknowledged their past animosity - Graham has repeatedly criticized Cruz on numerous issues, including his congressional brinkmanship, his stance on Syria, and his opposition to abortions in the case of rape.

