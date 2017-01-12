'I want to apologize to Ted for saying he should be killed on the...
'I want to apologize to Ted for saying he should be killed on the senate floor': Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appear for a joint interview Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz appeared for a Thursday interview on MSNBC to argue for the US to defund the United Nations over its decision to condemn Israel for continuing to build settlements in the West Bank. The two acknowledged their past animosity - Graham has repeatedly criticized Cruz on numerous issues, including his congressional brinkmanship, his stance on Syria, and his opposition to abortions in the case of rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC