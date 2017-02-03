East Texas tax preparer sentenced for tax fraud, identity theft
Jefferson Kincade, 39 from Palestine, Texas, pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2016 to fraudulent or false statements in a tax return, theft or conversion of money, and aggravated identity theft. Kincade was sentenced to 102 months in federal prison on Jan. 26, 2017, by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.
