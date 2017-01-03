City of Palestine issues boil water notice
The city of Palestine issued a boil water notice Tuesday due to a water main leak for residences and businesses on Spring Street between Granberry Street and Crockett Road and Crockett Road between Reagan and Terry streets. City officials said water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria.
