Boil water notice issued for section of City of Palestine
The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for residents on Crestline Drive between Hillcrest and Alpine Drive, and Alpine Drive and the Texas State Railroad Park. Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|35 min
|Analyst
|1,017
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Cookie4237
|121,919
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
|Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|watchin
|30
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC