Boil water notice issued for section of City of Palestine

The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for residents on Crestline Drive between Hillcrest and Alpine Drive, and Alpine Drive and the Texas State Railroad Park. Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria.

