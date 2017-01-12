Assault sends one to the hospital in ...

Assault sends one to the hospital in Anderson County

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday evening assault that led to one man being taken to the hospital with several broken bones. At approximately 8 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Memory Lane in Palestine in reference to a disturbance where shots were fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr Petesake 121,922
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr Analyst 1,017
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
News Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13) Mar '16 watchin 30
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC