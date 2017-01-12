Assault sends one to the hospital in Anderson County
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday evening assault that led to one man being taken to the hospital with several broken bones. At approximately 8 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Memory Lane in Palestine in reference to a disturbance where shots were fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Petesake
|121,922
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
|Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|watchin
|30
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC