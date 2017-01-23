As the new US president is sworn in, Palestinian activists set pictures of Trump on fire
The activity included hanging up pictures of Trump with slogans rejecting his views which many have called divisive and racist. As activists began burning images of Trump, Israeli forces quickly arrived and attempted to expel them from the area, while threatening to use force on the activists.
