A look at the stakes if US moves Isra...

A look at the stakes if US moves Israel embassy to Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KAUZ

FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palestinians pray in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. The Palestinians are ringing alarm bells over Donald Trump's st... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Butterfly4273 121,922
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr Willie Granville 1,025
News FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,067 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC