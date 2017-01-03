Trump ditches media for golf game, of...

Trump ditches media for golf game, offers New Year's wishes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

After a pair of diplomatic victories, the Palestinians are now setting their sights... Hundreds are marching silently along Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago and are carrying crosses for each person slain in the city this year. Hundreds of people carried crosses Saturday for each person slain in Chicago this year during a quiet march along Michigan Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Brian_G 121,914
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
News Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13) Mar '16 watchin 30
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC