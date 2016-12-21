Patsy Smith to lead newly-formed Community Services department
New City Manager Mike Alexander informed staff this week on a change in the City of Palestine organizational structure. That change included the creation of the Community Services department in place of the Parks and Recreation department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Wed
|Waco1910
|6
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
|Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|watchin
|30
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC