In West Bank, Fatah vote shows politics an old man's game
Arabic in the background reads "Palestine, Ramallah." The ... . This photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, shows Palestinian community organizer Hazem Abu Helal, 33, poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
|Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|watchin
|30
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC