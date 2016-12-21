Grinch's Lair
He's Mean! He's Green! He's in Palestine! Inspired from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss, the Texas Jailhouse is once again, transformed into the "Grinch's Lair" for this holiday season. Visit the Grinch at his jailhouse home, where he is locked up for stealing Christmas.
