East Palestine plans to raze damaged home
A home on East Main Street that was damaged by a fire last year is on track to be demolished by the village in less than 30 days, if someone doesn't intervene. Village Manager Pete Monteleone said a notice was posted on the home last week deeming it condemned and announcing the village's intention of having it torn down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
