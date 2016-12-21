Driver crashes into post office in Palestine, Texas
Police say that about 12:57 p.m. Monday, first responders were called to the 1200 block of Link Street in response to an accident. Later, officers learned that the driver of a 2002 Dodge Durango accelerated into the building and continued driving until they were stopped by the structure itself.
