Deputy dragging suspect booked into jail

On 12/01/2016 at 10:15am Marquette Lorain Walker, 39 years of age, of Palestine was booked into the Anderson County Jail after being released from a Tyler hospital. ACSO Captain Ronnie Foster and Texas Ranger Nicholas Castle transported him to the jail and booked him in with the charges of Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/public servant and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

