Deputy dragging suspect booked into jail

Deputy dragging suspect booked into jail

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: KLTV Tyler

On 12/01/2016 at 10:15am Marquette Lorain Walker, 39 years of age, of Palestine was booked into the Anderson County Jail after being released from a Tyler hospital. ACSO Captain Ronnie Foster and Texas Ranger Nicholas Castle transported him to the jail and booked him in with the charges of Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/public servant and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Wed Waco1910 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
News Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13) Mar '16 watchin 30
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC