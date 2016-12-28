December 28, 2016: Run with it
Run with it Regarding "Abbas: Finally, world is standing with us" , we should waste no time in taking Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas up on his challenge: "We say to the Israeli side: Come to the negotiation table to discuss all the outstanding issues between us." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should try once more to involve Abbas in peace talks, because this time... this time... maybe... Abbas means what he is saying! And if he goes back on his word, well then, we are where we have been for years.
