City of Palestine hosting entry-level police officer exam
The City of Palestine will hold examinations for entry-level officers for the Palestine Police Department at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Palestine Police Department Training Room inside the Palestine Mall, 2000 S. Loop 256, Suite 38. The test will start at 9 a.m. and applicants will need a photo ID to sit for the exam. Applicants who are late to the exam will not be admitted.
