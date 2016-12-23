BWW Review: O Little Town of Bagels, ...

BWW Review: O Little Town of Bagels, Teacakes and Hamburger Buns at a.D. Players

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Twas 3 days before Christmas and what do you do, go to the theatre and let the Christmas spirit touch you! I had the pleasure last night to see O LITTLE TOWN OF BAGELS, TEACAKES and HAMBURGER BUNS produced by the AD Players, and it was the highlight of my holiday break. In a world where we rush to the store to purchases gifts and partake in the commercial side of the holiday, this story reaches inside of your heart and forces you to forget regret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice Nov '16 WATER IS LIFE 2
slumlord (Aug '15) Jul '16 greybandit 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Ray Newman (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concerned 1
News Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13) Mar '16 watchin 30
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC