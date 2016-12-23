BWW Review: O Little Town of Bagels, Teacakes and Hamburger Buns at a.D. Players
Twas 3 days before Christmas and what do you do, go to the theatre and let the Christmas spirit touch you! I had the pleasure last night to see O LITTLE TOWN OF BAGELS, TEACAKES and HAMBURGER BUNS produced by the AD Players, and it was the highlight of my holiday break. In a world where we rush to the store to purchases gifts and partake in the commercial side of the holiday, this story reaches inside of your heart and forces you to forget regret.
