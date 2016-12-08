Bruce Edward Fuller
Bruce Edward Fuller, 68, of Calvert, Texas passed away Thursday, December 1, 2016 at home from a long illness of brain cancer. He was born in Palestine, Texas on November 19, 1948 to his parents James and Faye Fuller, now deceased.
