Boil water notice issued for South May Street in Palestine
The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice late Wednesday for South May Street between West Dallas Street to West Park Avenue. Crews repaired a water main leak near West Coronaca Street earlier Wednesday, which triggered the boil water notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|Plumz1919
|121,910
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice
|Nov '16
|WATER IS LIFE
|2
|slumlord (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|greybandit
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Ray Newman (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concerned
|1
|Neches ISD teacher arrested was victim and #821... (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|watchin
|30
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC