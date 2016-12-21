Unmanned boat spotted on Lake Palestine, crews responding
About 10:45 a.m., Noonday Fire Department firefighters, along with a Texas Game Warden, responded to the the 17000 block of Deer Run Road, according to county authorities. Officials received a call about an unmanned boat in the area.
