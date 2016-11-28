Deputy dragged by vehicle while serving warrant

On 11/28/2016 at approximately 2:45 pm, Deputy Heriberto Rodriguez was at a residence at the end of W. Lacy St. in Palestine attempting to service a warrant on Marquette Laran Walker, black male, DOB 6/15/1977. Deputy Rodriquez saw Walker trying to leave the residence in a small red vehicle.

